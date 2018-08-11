It's a couple of days after the election. No more political ads.

No more emails.No more phone calls.And you might think that social media posts would have calmed down also. For many of you, it hasn't.

Social media can give you what I can the post election grays.

With every election, there are winners and losers. And winners can celebrate rightfully so. And yet, their posts can be indirect insults to those who didn't vote in a given way.

For example, posts that say something like, "You stink for this person." Or, "This is what you did

by voting this way."

It's your social media accounts and you can post whatever you want. The question is should you. Insensitivity creates more division among your friends, family and co-workers. You have no control what someone posts, but you can mute their posts, stay away from their accounts. Last week, I said to have meaningful conversations with family members. Right now, so soon after the election, it's better to postpone conversations when emotions tend to run high.

One of the best ways to start to de-stress is with your mindset and accept what you can't change.

You can't change the election results. You can change your outlook. You can change your attitude. You can also spend time with like-minded people. People who you can laugh and smile with. Also, exercise is a good way to relieve stress and reduce tension.

