Body found in Wilkesboro dumpster, police await autopsy for clues to man's death

Investigators have not identified the person and do not yet know how he died.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The body of a man turned up in a Wilkesboro dumpster on Thursday, prompting an investigation from police.

The man has not been identified and investigators do not yet know how he died. The body was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem Friday for an autopsy.

Police first investigated the area and found the body when they got word of a foul odor coming from the construction dumpster behind a home on the 400 block of S. Cherry St.

Wilkesboro police are getting assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation to piece together what happened, Chief Craig Garris said.