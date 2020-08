The tornado killed two people as it ripped through a mobile home park.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service said a deadly tornado that killed two people in Bertie County during Hurricane Isaias was an EF-3.

The tornado killed two people as it ripped through a mobile home park. Bertie officials said the tornado touched down in the Windsor area.

The National Weather Service said the tornado had wind speeds up to 145 miles per hour and was on the ground for 10 minutes.