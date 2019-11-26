BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms 18-year-old Cameron Anthony Burnett died after he crashed his car into a pond on Hillcroft Road Friday night.

Troopers say the accident happened around 11:51 p.m. Friday. They say the driver was travelling east when he drove across the centerline. He then overcorrected and traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. The car continued through a field, landing in the pond.

The 18-year-old passenger, Malik King, managed to swim to shore. He was treated for minor injuries at Moses Cone.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

