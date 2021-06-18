Investigators said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night.

A CMPD spokesperson confirmed the crash happened just after 7:44 p.m. in the 4000 block of Whitewater Center Parkway. The department later confirmed upon arrival, they discovered a gray 2014 Honda Accord in the median beside a tree that had been struck.

Matthew James Hughes, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC, police say. The department said a juvenile passenger was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway leads to the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Police say excessive speeding and alcohol impairment could be factors in the crash, though results are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is based to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

WCNC will continue to follow updates as they become available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts