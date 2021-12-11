Deadly crash closes part of Highway 52 in Forsyth County

One person died in a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 52.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said part of U.S. 52 northbound will be shut down for at least five hours due to a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash on U.S. 52 is in Winston-Salem near Rams Drive and I-40. Police said the crash involved three vehicles. The crash occurred around 3:21 p.m. Friday afternoon. They said at least one person was killed in the crash. Police have not released details about how the crash occurred or the name of the victim.

Police said to use caution in the area.