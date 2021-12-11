Deadly crash closes part of Highway 52 in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said part of U.S. 52 northbound will be shut down for at least five hours due to a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.
The crash on U.S. 52 is in Winston-Salem near Rams Drive and I-40. Police said the crash involved three vehicles. The crash occurred around 3:21 p.m. Friday afternoon. They said at least one person was killed in the crash. Police have not released details about how the crash occurred or the name of the victim.
Police said to use caution in the area.
Motorists are advised to Exit 107A (I-40 East) then take Exit 195 (Clemmonsville Road). Make a left onto Clemmonsville Road and then make an immediate left onto Thomasville Road. Continue on Thomasville Road and make a right onto MLK JR Drive. Continue on MLK Jr Drive for 2 miles and Exit onto US-421 North. After entering US-421 North take Exit 232B to re-access US-52 North.