1 dead after crash on I-40 E in Alamance Co., troopers say

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a person was killed in a wreck on I-40 east in Alamance County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in Alamance County Wednesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 5 p.m. on I-40 eastbound in Haw River near Trollingwood Road.

We do not know how many vehicles were involved but troopers did say all lanes were open but one.

According to the NCDOT, all lanes have since reopened.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this deadly crash.

