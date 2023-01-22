High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say

High Point police said 27-year-old Ismael Alverez De Paz of Thomasville was speeding when he crossed the center lane, hitting and killing Tiermeyer Burris.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say.

It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a driver dead on the scene. Investigators say a 27-year-old Ismael Alverez De Paz of Thomasville was driving a 2008 Hummer H3 west of Lexington Avenue before crossing the center lane, hitting a 2015 Dodge Dart traveling east driven by 40-year-old Tiermeyer Deron Burris of High Point.

Burris did not survive.

Debris from the crash also hit a 2022 Honda Pilot driven by 57-year-old Juddaca Ruth Heater of High Point.

Alverez De Paz and a passenger in his truck were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for possible minor injuries.

Heater was not injured.

Alverez De Paz was issued a citation at the hospital for driving while impaired after a blood sample was obtained from him under a search warrant.

Both speed and impairment are contributing factors to this crash.

This story is developing.

