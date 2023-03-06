1 dead, 1 flown to UNC hospital after crash on Center Cross Church Rd. in Randolph Co., troopers say

Troopers said a person died and a woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in Randolph County.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person died and a woman was flown to a hospital after a crash on NC-134 in Randolph County Monday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened at 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Center Cross Church Road.

NC State Highway Patrol said 63-year-old Martin Keith Vaughn Greensboro was driving a 2018 Peterbilt truck-tractor north on NC-134, pulling a semi-trailer with lumber when 58-year-old Balvantbh Thakorbhai Patel of McLeansville, was driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander west on Center Cross Church Road.

Troopers said Balvantbh Patel failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by Vaughn.

Balvantbh Patel did not survive, according to troopers.

NC State Highway Patrol said 36-year-old Priyanka Ketan Patel of Burlington was in the front seat of Balvantbh Patel’s Toyota during the crash. Priyanka Patel was flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries she received during the crash.

Vaughn was uninjured in the crash, according to troopers.

NC-134 was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

NCDOT set up detours in the area to reroute traffic while crews worked most of the afternoon clearing lumber from the roadway that Vaughn was hauling at the time of the crash.

Troopers cleared the scene at 4:02 p.m

