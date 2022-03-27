x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deadly early morning crash on I-40 Greensboro

Police have not identified the person killed in this accident. They said he is a white man around his 40s or 50s.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on I-40 east near Elm-Eugene Street. 

Greensboro Police said they got a call around 5:06 a.m. about a car crash involving a personal injury. When officers got there, they said, Shaun Hall, the driver of a 2019 dark grey Toyota Tundra, was headed east on I-40 when he hit a pedestrian that was running across the road. 

The pedestrian died right after the crash. 

Police have not identified the person. They said he is a white man around 40 or 50 years old. 

This investigation is going. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Healthy relationships are a 2-way street