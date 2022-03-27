Deadly early morning crash on I-40 Greensboro

Police have not identified the person killed in this accident. They said he is a white man around his 40s or 50s.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on I-40 east near Elm-Eugene Street.

Greensboro Police said they got a call around 5:06 a.m. about a car crash involving a personal injury. When officers got there, they said, Shaun Hall, the driver of a 2019 dark grey Toyota Tundra, was headed east on I-40 when he hit a pedestrian that was running across the road.

The pedestrian died right after the crash.

Police have not identified the person. They said he is a white man around 40 or 50 years old.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

