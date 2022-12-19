x
Deadly crash on Martinsville Rd. near Pisgah Church Rd. in Greensboro

Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive and Pisgah Church Road is closed. Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that left one dead in Greensboro, according to police

A call came in at 1:42 p.m. about a wreck involving serious injuries on Martinsville Road near Pisgah Church Road.

Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive and Pisgah Church Road was closed but it has since reopened. Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling the area.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

Credit: WFMY News 2

