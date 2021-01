The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Peters Creek Parkway north of Silas Creek Parkway.

The northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway at Silas Creek Parkway are closed while officers investigate. There's no word when the road could reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and go another way.