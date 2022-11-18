Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol.
It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road will be closed until about 4 a.m.
Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area or use an alternate route of travel.
This story is developing.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.