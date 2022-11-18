x
Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the shoulder at Pineview Road, exit 79 is closed until at least 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Credit: Atrom - stock.adobe.com

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol.

It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road will be closed until about 4 a.m. 

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area or use an alternate route of travel.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

