Police say the teenager was struck by a truck while crossing Mint Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a scooter and a truck that left a teenager dead is under investigation.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mint Street and W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Truist Field on Saturday around 6:25 p.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say David Sevilla, 16, was riding a motorized scooter when he entered the crosswalk at the intersection where he was struck by a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500.

Sevilla was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, who is a juvenile, remained on the scene and was found not to be impaired by police.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to CMPD. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

More information will be provided on this crash when it is available.

