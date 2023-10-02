New details on deadly Dudley High School shooting

Greensboro police said a man is dead and others are hurt after the parking lot shooting Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and others are hurt after a shooting in Dudley High School's parking lot, Greensboro police say.

Officers were working security at the school's football game Friday when shots were fire in the parking lot area of the stadium.

Officers found two people with gunshot injuries and they were both taken to a nearby hospital.

Matthew Wayne Grant, 59, died from his injuries once he arrived at the hospital, police say.

A second male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. In addition to the two victims, two pedestrians were hit by the suspect car. Both were treated for minor injuries.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. There is no suspect information available at this time.

