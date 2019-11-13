GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol says three people died and two people were injured in a fiery crash in southern Guilford County Wednesday morning. It happened sometime before 9 a.m. on US-421 north near Highway 62.

Troopers say it involved three vehicles. They say a car was stopped in the middle of US-421 north, and two cars crashed with it.

Highway Patrol says that's when two of the cars caught fire.

Troopers don't know why the first car was stalled in the highway. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.

