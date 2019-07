GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Greensboro Sunday night.

The incident happened at East Market Street corridor between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street, according to Greensboro Police. The collision was reported to police at 9:15.

The victim wasn't identified.

