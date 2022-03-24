Speed and alcohol play role in deadly High Point crash, police say

High Police police responded to the crash Wednesday night around 8 p.m. The driver was seriously injured, while the passenger died at the scene.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said a woman was killed and a driver seriously injured in a car crash involving drunk driving, speeding, and not wearing seatbelts.

Officers responded to Gordon Road and Deep River Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said 31-year-old Patricia Rivera was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger when she went through a stop sign, off the road, and into an embankment.

When she drove into the embankment, police said the car went airborne and hit trees and a utility pole before finally crashing.

Rivera was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

29-year-old Elizabeth Nicole Brann was in the passenger seat of the car. Brann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The High Point Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

Investigators said they believe speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seatbelt were all contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but charges are expected to be filed.