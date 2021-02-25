Deadly house fire in Denton overnight Thursday strands family with two kids

One elderly man in the home died at a house fire just before 3 a.m. in Denton caused by a space heater, officials said.

DENTON, N.C. — A house fire in Denton killed one person and left a family of four without a home overnight Thursday.

A call came into the Denton Fire Department just before 3 a.m. when Dana Renee Burr's father found the space heater on fire in their mobile home on the 200 block of Klopman Mill Rd.

The father then woke up his daughter, her boyfriend, Ricky Martin, and their two children, ages 4 and 7, according to Burr's sister. The four were able to escape out the bedroom window. The grandfather, however, stayed behind to try to put out the fire, Deputy Fire Marshall Jacob Thompson said.

The grandfather was unable to escape and died in the fire, DFD officials said.