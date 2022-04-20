Deadly house fire ruled murder-suicide in Davie County, Sheriff says

They said the fire was intentionally set Monday afternoon.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff's Office has ruled a deadly house fire as a murder-suicide.

They said the fire was intentionally set Monday afternoon. Officials said a mother, father, and their two children - an 8-month-old and a 4-year-old - were found dead.

The fire happened Monday around 2:14 p.m. at the house on Junction Road in Mocksville. Officials said someone driving by the house saw the flames and drove to the Cooleemee Volunteer Fire Department to report the fire. Firefighters said they discovered the bodies after entering the house while putting out the flames. The Davie County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene to investigate due to "some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters."

The sheriff's office said the children's father, Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his daughter, Bella, 4, and son, Brixx, 8-months and also their mother, Ashton Brown, 26, and set the house on fire before killing himself. The gun was found in his hand, according to the sheriff's office. They said the 4-year-old girl was found in the hallway. The mom was found with the 8-month-old boy. Ewing-Meeks was found in another part of the house.

Investigators said the family came into the sheriff's office earlier in the day. They asked the receptionist to speak with an officer. They also gave the address of Brown's parents' home as their address instead of their own. They also gave vague information not wanting to state why they wanted to speak with an officer. The receptionist gave them a number to speak with an officer but they left. The sheriff's office had surveillance video of them in the lobby. They later called a 911 emergency dispatcher and told them they wanted to speak with an officer and said they had safety concerns. An officer called Brown's mobile phone but the call dropped four different times before the other two calls went to voicemail. The officer was able to get through again and spoke with Brown who said she was making a call for her boyfriend. She then gave the phone to Ewing-Meeks but he wouldn't say what he wanted. He did say he thought he was being followed but that they weren't in danger. He also wouldn't tell the officer where they were at the time of the call. The officer tried to get them to return to the sheriff's office but they wouldn't come.

Around 2 p.m., a witness said they saw the family outside before the fire. They said it looked like there was an argument and they went inside. After that, the fire started and another passerby reported the fire to the fire department.

The sheriff's office said they obtained a search warrant and the SBI assisted. They said all four victims were shot to death in the murder-suicide. The preliminary autopsy also revealed they were shot.