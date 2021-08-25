Deadly shooting in Salisbury

Police say 29-year-old Michael Payne was found shot just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Salisbury police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead late Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Williams road just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Michael Payne with a gunshot wound.

He died before first responders could take him to a hospital.

Police are now asking for the public's help as they investigate.