Jacob Pritchett is a senior at UNC Charlotte, but he was born and raised in Greensboro.

He's set to graduate in about a week, but was on campus yesterday just hours before a shooter opened fire in a classroom.

"I had a workshop that I had to go to and walked right by the Kennedy building where the shooting occurred. In my three years there there is no telling how many times I walked right past that guy and didn't even know it," said Pritchett.

This semester, Pritchett wasn't on campus nearly as often, but yesterday he was. As the alerts started he wasn't sure how serious the incident was, because he's seen false alarms before.

However, this time was different.

This time -- it was real.

A scary realization for both Jacob, and his mother Amy.

"It's really scary. That's where I'm at all the time. I know that campus like the back of my hand. I know exactly where that building is," said Jacob Pritchett.

"It's petrifying knowing he could have walked past him, the shooter could have decided he was going to take aim on campus and not go into a classroom and not -- you don't know what they're thinking," said his mother, Amy Pritchett.

Pritchett actually knows one of the people shot. He said last he heard, he was out of surgery and doing okay.

