Petition filed for body cam footage of deadly W. Market St. traffic stop; officer 'criminally cleared', Greensboro police say

In August 2022, an officer shot and killed 17-year-old Nasanto A. Crenshaw during a traffic stop. The district attorney will not seek charges related to his death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County District Attorney's Office said they are not looking to charge the officer involved in a shooting that killed a teenager in a traffic stop in Greensboro.

Attorneys said Wakita Doriety's 17-year-old son Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department while fleeing a traffic stop on West Market Street in August 2022.

Police said two other passengers were in the car -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Officials said all the teenagers are from the Hope Mills and Fayetteville areas.

Since then, Crenshaw's mother Doriety filed a lawsuit requesting that the name of the officer be released as well as the body camera footage be made public. Doriety and one of her attorneys, Chimeaka White were able to see the body camera footage back in September.

The district attorney said the Greensboro Police Department will file a petition with the court for the release of body-worn camera recordings and video-mounted camera recordings capturing this traffic stop.

Officials said if the petition for release is granted by the court, the Greensboro Police Department will release recordings from this incident to the community, consistent with any conditions set by the court.

Officials also released the following statement:

The Department respects and values the sanctity of all human life. With any loss of life, there is a tremendous impact on those directly involved, the families, and the greater community. We as a Department will continue to follow all local and state policies to ensure fairness and transparency during all investigations.

