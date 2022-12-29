Deaf Greensboro couple wants answers after being accidentally evicted before Christmas

A company hired by the couple's apartment accidentally evicted the wrong unit. Now, the apartment complex is trying to make things right.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for answers continues for one deaf Greensboro couple.

Before Christmas, the couple said they pretty much lost everything after their furniture, personal belongings, and presents were thrown away.

The confusion that day made it harder for them with them being deaf.

A company hired by the couple's apartment accidentally evicted the wrong unit.

This incident happened on December 5 and Mr. and Mrs. Ojo have been stressed and traumatized ever since. They said their furniture was destroyed, clothes damaged, and important documents are now gone.

Treybrooke Village Apartments responded to the incident saying they purchased and wrapped over $3,000 of presents for the family. They also have offered to move the family.

They also met with the family to give them money to cover the damages.

Here is Treybrooke Village Apartments' statement in full:

"With regard to the family at Treybrooke Village Apartments, we can confirm that certain items from their unit were mistakenly thrown out by a third-party contractor. The family provided a numbered list with 22 items/sets. In response to the situation and in an effort to make it right, our senior managers met with the family on Tuesday, December 20th. An interpreter with signing capabilities was present to aid in those communications. At that meeting, we paid cash to the family in an amount that is $1,000 more than we were initially informed they were damaged. In addition, we purchased and wrapped over $3,000 of presents last week for the family to make sure that they had a wonderful Christmas and Holiday Season. We have offered to move the family to a larger unit in the community at no additional cost to them to accommodate the presents we provided.

Mr. Ojo and Mrs. Akinola are valued tenants, and we intend to make them whole. We have requested that they stay in touch with us if further assistance is needed and to let us know if they discover other lost or damaged items or costs incurred. We regret this error occurred and take responsibility to ensure a full resolution of this matter for Mr. Ojo and Mrs. Akinola," said Cameron Sieradzan.

The couple told News 2 they believe the cash offering was not genuine because it was offered to them after their story gained community attention.

The couple states there are other problems they now have to now take care of like traveling to Nigeria to get documents they once had.

"It might take a long time to get all the paperwork and everything we need plus tickets are expensive and my wife has been pretty depressed about all of that," said Olanrewaju Ojo.

The couple said many community groups have stepped in to help. The Salvation Army supplied the family with multiple mattresses and bed frames.

Mr. Ojo also says the police gave them furniture and a bed.

"I work at Food Lion and they gave me $1000 on a card and a gift card for food and I really appreciated that. I was very grateful for that and they sent me home and they said I can come back to work when I’m ready," said Mr. Ojo.

The couple is still staying at Treybrooke Village for now but is looking for another place to stay.

Attorney Mark Cummings says he will be exploring every claim available to the Ojo family to ensure they will be able to travel to get the documents they lost.

News 2 also reached out to Junkyard Dogs, the third-party contractor that was hired by the complex to move the items out of the couple's apartment.