Life has been turned upside down as our country is battling the spread of the Coronavirus. For everyone's health and safety, most everything has closed like professional sports, restaurants, schools. This means many people are staying at home. A side effect of this isolation is loneliness.

Our country already has an epidemic of loneliness. We know that it's as damaging to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. And 1 out of 5 Americans says that they feel lonely. With the Coronavirus, it just makes it worse because you don't have a choice. You don't realize how much you miss people until you're no longer around them. A smile, a touch, being physically close to someone one - all boost your spirits and release feel-good hormones.

Connect, connect, connect. With technology, you're so fortunate that you have text messaging, Facetime, and social media. The best of it is the immediacy of the connection. Instantaneously. For those who are separated from friends, partners, boyfriends, and girlfriends, try to mimic your life on Facetime. This means watch a movie together while you're Facetiming. This way you see each other's reactions and chat about a scene as if you were beside each other. Make sure you go outside to get fresh air, take a brief walk and enjoy the sunshine.

