Deal of the Day: Starbucks offers free coffee to first responders

Starbucks says it's also donated a $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness--

For the rest of this month, any first responder or health care employee can get a tall iced or hot coffee at Starbucks free of charge.

This includes nurses, doctors, firefighters, hospital staff, pharmacists, mental health workers, contact tracers, e-m-t's, law enforcement, dispatchers, and active duty military.



Of course-- this offer applies to participating US stores.

