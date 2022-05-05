Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology, talks about how to deal with feeling intimidated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, when we meet people, we feel like we just click with them. And the conversation takes off. Other times, when we meet people, we feel intimidated. We think they either “are” or “seem” more accomplished, educated, and successful, and we think that we don’t fit in or belong in their world.

Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology, talks about how to deal with feeling intimidated.

You feel intimidated because you think you’re not worthy for whatever reason. You think that the other person is better somehow. And you’d be wrong. Just because someone has more experience, more money, more education, or more success doesn’t make them better than you. You shouldn’t underestimate who you are, what you’re made of, your experiences, accomplishments, and education.

Many times, you might try to say the right things, but your voice can give you away if it isn’t strong and confident. When you feel intimidated, you tend to get smaller. This might look like pulling your arms closer to your core. Or, you might pull your shoulders up to your ears. You might start to fidget with your fingers or feet. You might seem restless in your seat. Or, you might not make eye contact.

To save a conversation, then you have to change your mindset. Instead of thinking that you don’t belong or fit in, think about all the great things about you and why the people you feel intimidated by are lucky to be talking to you. There’s a difference between being cocky and feeling confident. Don’t underestimate who you are because you think a certain way about someone else. When you change your mindset, then your body language will change. You’ll speak more confidently; you’ll lift your head high, your voice will be strong, look in their eyes, and relax your body.