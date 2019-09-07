RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation designed to give North Carolina prosecutors a new tool to convict drug dealers and to require public schools to teach more finance education are now law.

The bills are among a dozen that Gov. Roy Cooper said on Monday he's signed into law.

One bill makes it a felony to illegally sell drugs that result in an overdose death, punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Supporters say the 'death by distribution' law will help fight the opioid epidemic, but critics say it will deter people from calling 911 during an overdose.

Another new law requires high school students to pass a personal finance and economics class to graduate. Some teachers worry this will detract from other instruction, but supporters believe financial literacy is critical to real-world success.

'Death by Distribution': People accused of selling drugs that contribute to an overdose face high-level felony conviction

