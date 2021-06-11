63-year-old dead at Winston-Salem landfill, police investigating

Police responded to the landfill after getting a call about a workplace accident.

A man is dead at the Hanes Mall landfill in Winston-Salem, police report.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a workplace accident at the landfill.

When they arrived, they found Thomas Michael Thompson of Pinnacle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by Forsyth County EMS.

Police did not provide any more details about the 63-year-old's death.

The Hanes Mall landfill will be closed Saturday, June 12 due to an emergency situation. The landfill is expected to reopen Monday, June 14.