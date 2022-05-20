No foul play suspected after body found in Greensboro McDonald's parking lot

Police responded to the restaurant at the corner of Holden Road and West Gate City Boulevard about an "unknown problem, man down."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said no foul play is suspected after a man's body was found in a McDonald's parking lot early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the restaurant at the corner of Holden Road and West Gate City Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. Police said a McDonald's employee reported finding a body in the parking lot.

Police said the state medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They are not releasing the person's name until family is notified.

Police taped off part of the restaurant parking lot while they investigated, but customers were still able to go in and out of the building.

