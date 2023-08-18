Body of missing man found behind home in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said during a death investigation, they identified 30-year-old Christopher Jamal Avery as the person found dead behind the home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead behind a home in Winston-Salem Saturday, police say.

Winston-Salem police found 30-year-old Christopher Jamal Avery's body behind a home on Lyndhurst Avenue Saturday.

Avery was an active missing person with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

According to his sister, Jasmine Avery, "Topher," as he is known by his friends and family, was last seen when he left for work on July 19.

Avery worked at The Quiet Pint Tavern near Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

We are very sad to hear the news about our beloved Topher. We are currently working with 600 Degrees and Hoots for a... Posted by Quiet Pint Tavern on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Flyers were posted on the doors of the tavern about his disappearance, asking anyone who knew anything to reach out to police.

His sister and close friends have also spent weeks passing out flyers in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem, hoping to find Avery.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the death as there appear to be no signs of foul play.

This investigation is ongoing.

