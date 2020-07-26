Death investigation underway after 23-year-old man's body found in Eden

Officers responded to 540 Riverside Drive after receiving a call about the body lying on the ground.

EDEN, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man's body was found in Eden Saturday night.

Investigators with the Eden Police Department said they have identified the victim as Alexander Lee Pulliam.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on Pulliam's death is asked to call Det. Eric Worley or Det. Yvira Baez at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755.