Woman found dead on Banner Ave., in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said they found a 33-year-old woman unconscious on the sidewalk along Banner Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem seeing a rise in crime and violence.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a woman discovered Sunday on a sidewalk on Banner Avenue.

According to officers, they got a call about an unconscious woman on the 700 block of Banner Avenue. Police said when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Carley Michelle Owens dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators said it is too early to determine if foul play is a factor.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account