Woman found dead on Banner Ave., in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a woman discovered Sunday on a sidewalk on Banner Avenue.
According to officers, they got a call about an unconscious woman on the 700 block of Banner Avenue. Police said when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Carley Michelle Owens dead on the sidewalk.
Investigators said it is too early to determine if foul play is a factor.
If you have any information on this investigation, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
