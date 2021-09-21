Death investigation underway after body found in Charlotte pond

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in southeast Charlotte. Police responded to the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive, near Monroe Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 after being asked to check the welfare of an individual.

When officers arrived, they found a body floating in a pond. After Charlotte Fire Department officials assisted in removing the body from the water, officers confirmed that the person had died.

At this time, the person's name and age have not been released.

It is standard procedure for the CMPD Homicide Unit to conduct an investigation into any sudden or unexpected death. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Pageland mother missing for more than two weeks, her family desperate for answers