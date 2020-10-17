Death investigation launched after woman found unresponsive in Greensboro Detention Center

She was being held there after an arrest early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated.

An investigation has been launched after a woman died in the Greensboro Detention Center. She was being held there after an arrest early Friday morning accused of driving while intoxicated.

According to a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. on Oct. 16 for driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance and registration, and misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

"Due to her level of intoxication, the Magistrates Office ordered her into the custody of the Guilford County Jail, and that she be brought back before them at 12 noon or when sober for a hearing and to sign a Written Promise to Appear," the press release states.

Then at 5:15 a.m., detention center staff found the woman unresponsive in a holding cell. They immediately began rendering life-saving measures, and EMS was activated.

The woman was then taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:18am.

Her next of kin has been notified.