Forsyth County Rep. Debra Conrad is resigning

"I deeply appreciate the trust and support I have received from the citizens of Forsyth County during my 26 years as an elected official," Conrad said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Rep. Debra Conrad, who represents District 74 is resigning.

In a letter sent to the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore, Conrad announced her resignation, which will be effective Friday at 5:00 p.m.

"It has been a distinct privilege to serve the citizens of North Carolina and my constituents in the House District 74 for four terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives. I deeply appreciate the trust and support I have received from the citizens of Forsyth County during my 26 years as an elected official," Conrad said.

In closing, Conrad reflected on her experiences with her fellow colleagues over the years.