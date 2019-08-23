GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is warning other drivers to watch out for flying debris after an unknown object hit and smashed her car window during a severe storm. Angela Safrit said she was driving her Lincoln MKX SUV on Cotswold Ave in Greensboro Thursday afternoon when the frightening episode occurred.

"It was raining so hard and debris was flying all around," said Safrit. "And then all of the sudden, POW, something hit my windshield."

The rear windshield of her vehicle was smashed, leaving a gaping hole.

"I would say it's a good foot across at least. When it hit, my whole window shattered," said Safrit.

The Colfax resident was driving into an intersection, so she couldn't immediately pull over to assess the damage. When she arrived at her destination in Greensboro, Safrit was surprised to find the hole in her back windshield larger than a foot in diameter-- but nothing inside her car.

"I didn't see anything inside that made the hole," said Safrit. "I have no idea, but it just shook me up really bad." She plans to get the damage repaired on Saturday and estimates it will cost more than $500 to repair.

"Please tell people to watch for flying debris," Safrit wrote in a Facebook post to WFMY News 2 cautioning other drivers.

"We're in the middle of hurricane season, and we just never know when these storms are going to creep up on us," said Safrit. "If you don't have to go out during that time and you know a storm is coming, stay home, be safe."

