Get your passports and bank accounts ready for take-off!

Money expert Ja'Net Adams shares what you need to know ahead of booking your next trip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get your passports ready! Travel is starting to take off again as vaccination efforts continue to ramp up across the U.S.

There are a few things you need to know before booking your next trip. Money expert Ja'Net Adams said the world of travel has changed over the last year so it is very important to know what your options are, so you can have an enjoyable trip!

First, you need to be aware of the changes airlines have made during the pandemic.

Adams said Delta is the only airline that has been blocking middle seats this year. Delta and United are the only major airlines without a change fee for basic fare flights - meaning, you can change it for free even after 24 hours.

Not only have airlines made changes, but countries have too. If you travel out of the country, you want to make sure you can get back into the U.S.

Many countries are not open to Americans and probably will not be until 2022, and countries also want you to have a negative COVID-19 test in 72 hours or less before boarding a plane. You'll also need a negative test before getting back into the U.S.

"Please make sure you know all of the travel rules before spending any money," Adams said.