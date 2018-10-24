MONROE, N.C. -- Sheriff's deputies investigated the discovery of a decomposed body in Union County Monday afternoon.

The body is that of Carl Melton, 33, no cause of death has been released at this time.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey noted "This is not the outcome we were hoping for and we will continue to hold Mr. Melton’s family in our thoughts and prayers. Our Detectives will continue to investigate Mr. Melton’s death and I praise their exhaustive efforts in resolving this matter.”

Melton was reported missing to the Union County Sheriff's Office on September 3 and according to detectives had not been seen since August 10.

A farmer found Melton's remains in a soybean field off McManus Road near Latham Road in Monroe.

“The decomposed body, that’s why we had to send it to the medical examiner because they’ll have to determine the cause of death, and based on that, that’s the direction our investigators will go," said chief deputy Todd Elmore.

Authorities said it's too early to tell if foul play was involved.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating a missing person case where a man was reportedly last seen near McManus Road. Deputies could not confirm if the body found Monday had anything to do with that case.

