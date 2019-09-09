WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have arrested two people charged in connection with a man who was shot to death in his car.

Investigators said 24-year-old, Deedward Glenn, has been charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old, Earnest Cameron. Police said Glenn’s sister, Naketa Glenn also faces charges including Obstruction of Justice in the case.

Investigators said on August 23, Cameron was shot three times while in his car on South Main Street at Silas Creek Parkway. Both a woman and a toddler were also in the car, but they were not harmed during the shooting.

Glenn is in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond. He appears in court on September 26, 2019. His sister, Naketa Gleen was arrested and charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice and received a $2,500 unsecured bond. She’ll also appear in court on September 26, 2019.

Police are still investigating this murder. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

