5 safety tips for safely deep-frying your turkey on Thanksgiving!

Deep-frying has become an increasingly popular way to cook the Thanksgiving turkey.

It makes the turkey crispy on the outside, and juicy and tender on the inside. It's also the best way to cook your holiday meal when you’re short on oven space!

With more cooking fires occurring on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, safety is definitely top of mind.

That's why Blossman Gas has released five safety tips for deep-frying your turkey this Thanksgiving.

5 TIPS

1. Never put a frozen turkey in a fryer.

2. Never fry a turkey indoors or on a wooden deck.

3. Never leave the hot oil unattended.

4. Make sure the oil is completely cooled before disposing or storing.

5. Set up "drain station" for hot turkey to cool.

For additional safety information, please read the USDA's safety tips.