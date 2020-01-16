BURLINGTON, N.C. — A deer that found itself stuck in a fence Sunday was recused by a Burlington Firefighter.

The Burlington Fire Department says the incident happened at the intersection of Huffman Mill Road and University Drive.

A video of the deer being rescued was captured and posted on Facebook. Nim Harris' caption read "Firefighting is guaranteed to bring something new every day!"

The post was also shared by the City of Burlington's Facebook page.

