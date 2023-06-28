Delta pilot safely lands jet without nose gear at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All passengers are safe after a Delta Air Lines flight landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport without its nose gear Wednesday morning.
Delta Flight 1092 from Atlanta landed in Charlotte at approximately 8:40 a.m., the airport confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. The pilot safely landed the plane despite malfunctioning nose gear upon arrival.
The pilot told the tower at Charlotte Douglas that 104 people were on the plane. The flight circled a couple of times before landing, according to flight-tracking data. No one was hurt during the landing, according to Charlotte Douglas officials.
A passenger on the plane told WCNC Charlotte the pilot's landing was "absolutely perfect," and said the crew was amazing despite the scary experience.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
All passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. Charlotte Douglas said it expects operational impacts while crews work to move the plane and reopen the runway.
As of 10:15 a.m., there were 72 delays and 21 cancellations at Charlotte Douglas.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.