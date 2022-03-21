Demolition to start in downtown Greensboro soon

Preparations are underway on North Eugene Street. The city will be tearing down a building right next to the parking garage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready for some demolition in downtown Greensboro. Preparations are underway on North Eugene Street. That's where the City of Greensboro will be tearing down a building right next to the parking garage.

The city expects the project to take 90 days to complete. Soon a fence will be put up around the building at 201 N. Eugene St. and the sidewalks will be closed in the area.

Demolition hasn't started just yet. On Monday, Greensboro Firefighters used the building for training.

A captain with the fire department said they don't get to use commercial properties often, so when the city offers them before a demolition project like this one, they take advantage of it.

The demo and site prep for future development should be done by the end of June. This land was part of a deal with the Carroll Corporation.

Once the city work is done, the property will be turned over to the Carroll Corporation.

"There will be some impact once they start the demolition," Jim Teele with the City of Greensboro said. "We're of course going to close the sidewalks down along Friendly and Eugene in the direct area of the building once we get ready to tear the exterior walls down then we'll actually do some lane closures and stuff like that."

In 2019 the Carroll Companies announced a $140 million investment called, 'Carroll South of Ballpark.' It includes luxury apartments, retail and restaurant space, an office tower, and more.

A representative with the Carroll Companies said this lot will specifically be a mix-use project. The company is planning to do retail space on the lower portion of a future building and the upper area will be multi-family apartments.

People are excited for more growth in Greensboro.

"I'm always glad to see downtown Greensboro grow," Greensboro resident Dave McDonald said. "I think downtown is important for the community and I've been in Greensboro a long time and I'm invested in downtown."