Demonstrators hold 'Mourning Drive' procession through streets of Greensboro Tuesday afternoon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday afternoon, demonstrators drove through the streets of Greensboro in a procession to honor Black lives lost to police brutality.

The continuation of these demonstrations is giving many people hope. They say it means the message isn't lost, and it's not falling on deaf ears. It's a mark of progress.

Starting south of downtown, traveling up Elm Street, protesters made their way slowly through Greensboro.

Supporters on the sidewalk, like Bree Fonville, cheered them on.

"It's very overwhelming to see so many different people and races and cultures just unite and just come down the road," Fonville said, "It's just very overwhelming. It kind of brings tears to my eyes, to be honest."

The purpose of this event called, "Mourning Drive" - to grieve Black lives lost at the hands of officers, and to continue protesting for change, following the death of George Floyd.

Daniel Burton took part in this demonstration and believes protests will likely continue because the problems persist.

"It's been a week for like, half the country," he said, "[For me], it's been my whole life. It's been a lot of these people's whole life. I was just talking to some people about it. The anger and the frustration you see, it's not like this was one person. This was the feather that broke the camel's back."

Anthony Morrison saw the group pass through his neighborhood, as drivers made their way around to East Greensboro.

"When I saw all the signs and stuff coming through, it was just so nice to see everyone coming together," he said, "The world is supposed to be love."