x
One dead, one injured in crash in Davidson County

One driver in a Chevy truck tried to make a U-Turn in front of the other driver in a Nissan truck and crashed into them, according to officials.
DENTON, N.C. — One driver died and another was injured in a crash in Denton Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said two drivers were going north along NC-109 at Snyder Station Road. One driver in a Chevy truck tried to make a U-Turn in front of the other driver in a Nissan truck. The Chevy driver hit the Nissan driver while trying to make that turn.

The Nissan driver died on scene, according to state highway patrol officials. They said the person driving the Chevy ran off the road and hit a tree. That driver was taken to the hospital with serious injured.

State highway patrol officials say charges are pending in this investigation.

