x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local

Departing NC chief justice unveils panel to examine bias

The Chief Justice’s Commission on Fairness and Equity was actually created by a Supreme Court order in October.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Judge Cheri Beasley poses for a picture from the Chief Justice's seat in a courtroom in Fayetteville, N.C. The North Carolina Supreme Court says it will remove the portrait of former Chief Justice Thomas Ruffin, background, from its courtroom. Ruffin owned slaves during the 1800s and defended slavery through his court rulings. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has detailed a commission that will recommend how to combat unfair treatment in the judicial system based on race, gender or other factors. 

The Chief Justice’s Commission on Fairness and Equity was actually created by a Supreme Court order in October. 

The membership wasn’t released until Wednesday. Beasley is giving way this week to Paul Newby, who narrowly defeated her in the November election for chief justice. 

Associate Justice Michael Morgan and Court of Appeals Judge Valerie Zachary will lead the commission. 

The commission already has a two-year work plan. 

Related Articles