WELCOME, N.C. — One person was shot and killed by a Davidson County deputy Tuesday night in Welcome.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a person with a knife took an employee hostage, around 10:45 Tuesday night, at the Sheetz on Old US Highway 52.

The suspect would not drop the knife or comply with any of the deputies' commands. They were then shot by deputies, who subsequently tried to save the suspect's life but were unsuccessful.

The names of the person killed and deputies involved are not being released at this time.

The Deputy that killed the suspect is on Administrative Duties pending an investigation by the North Carolina SBI.

