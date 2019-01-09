ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway by the name of Andrew Blake Gann.

Gann was last seen around 1:30 a.m. leaving the 300 block of Glenn Chapel Rd. in Stoneville, NC.

Gann is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Andrew Gann or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

