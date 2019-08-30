GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered 15-year-old by the name of Samuel Juergens.

Juergens was last known to be in the area of Lake Brandt Road and Scalesville Road Wednesday night.

He is described as being 6'2" and weighing 150 pounds.

Police say he "downright vanished." The teen was at home and simply wasn't there in the morning. He has a stable home life and no obvious reason to run away. He also left his phone at home which teenagers almost never do.

There's no evidence of foul play. The sheriff's office says they currently have no easy way to track him down.

Those who have information on Samuel's whereabouts are asked to call Guilford Metro 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355. Any additional media inquiries should be directed to Detective T. Lee at 336-641-2307.

RELATED: Missing Girl Found After Car Chase Ends in Crash in King, Police Say

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users